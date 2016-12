The first Jaguar XKSS to be built in almost 60 years by Jaguar Classic has received its world debut in Los Angeles. Finished in Sherwood green, this stunning development prototype is the precursor for the nine cars that will be delivered to customers starting in 2017.

We first broke the story in July and you can read all about the project here, but before you go here are some superb pix and accompanying video. Steady now!