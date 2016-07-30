Silverstone Classic 2016

A check through the Dep-O archive reveals, quite incredibly, that it has been three years since we last attended the Silverstone Classic. In terms of weekend classic motorsport festivals, the Classic is one of Europe’s big boys held – as its name would suggest – at Silverstone Circuit, the birthplace of modern Formula 1.

Yet there was something clearly different in the air as we trundled along the roundabout addled A43 from the M40 in the direction of the motorsport mecca. It wasn’t so much the amount of traffic, but more of what it consisted. Proper cars of all ages. And a particular highlight was being blown away by a Lambo Countache. During which the stereo was quickly silenced.

In 2013 we did notice a few gaps amid the in-field at the Classic, a few bare bits of turf where the majority of car clubs were and are based. Plus a fair few empty garage spaces in the ‘new’ International Pits. Well, those days are long gone. The place was heaving with visitors, clubs and increasingly, manufacturers’ classic divisions. You couldn’t help but arrive with your lower jaw swinging in the breeze. Dazed and not too sure where on earth to start – and this was just the Friday, the quietest day…

The size of the massive Porsche/ Porsche Club GB was really quite something to the point of being daunting and included this year’s Le Mans winner still wearing its race grime.

What hasn’t changed though, is the event’s superb open access. We were left to our own devices to wander pretty much at will. Allowing us to stumble across some unexpected sights and to discover some new machinery too.

So without further ado, here are some of the highlights we managed to capture before home time when our feet had turned to the consistency of ground beef…