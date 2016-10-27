Dep-O Magazine
Second print of Singer Vehicle Design’s ‘One More than 10: Singer and the Porsche 911’ Available

Simon Charlesworth October 27, 2016

Porsche aficionados will be excited to learn that a second print of Singer Vehicle Design’s original One More than 10: Singer and the Porsche 911 table top book is now available, in plenty of time for Christmas.  A limited run of 1250 additional hard cover copies will be available for purchase through the company’s website www.singervehicledesign.com, publishing house Stance & Speed www.stanceandspeed.com and newly added, on Amazon.

singer_cover

The background story of the impeccable artistry within Rob Dickinson’s ‘re-imagination’ of the Porsche 911 has become a tale of global interest, driven by the former musician’s singular vision to celebrate the iconic 911.  As an ex-car designer who then became a rock musician, Dickinson now stands as one of the world’s foremost distillers of the essence of air cooled Porsches.  Journalist Michael Harley and Dickinson tell the story, while an all-star cast of automotive writers, journalists and personalities offer their perspectives on the Singer phenomenon.

Throughout the book some of the finest photographers in the automotive world, with unparalleled access to Singer’s operations, reveal the sublime beauty of these Porsche 911s as they are restored, and as they play at the track and run the open road.

 

