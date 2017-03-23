Dep-O Magazine
Bristol Delivered To Aerospace Bristol

Simon Charlesworth March 23, 2017

Bristol Delivered To Aerospace Bristol
At last there is a Bristol back at Filton. Delivered to the new Aerospace Bristol attraction which opens later this summer, the cutaway Bristol Type 403 – the last of the company’s ‘aerodyne’ Types – has been a co-operative project between the Bristol Owners’ Heritage Trust and Bristol specialist, Spancer Lane Jones. It is the fruit of a considerable amount of fund-raising and hard work.

Bristol Delivered To Aerospace Bristol

Chair of the Bristol Owners’ Heritage Trust, Stefan Cembrowicz said, “I would like to thank all of the dedicated volunteers who prepared the Bristol 403 to such a high standard. Hundreds of hours of work and an incredible level of care and attention have gone into restoring this beautiful car, with over 30 hours spent on preparation of the bonnet panel along.” Note, this impressive figure does not include paint prep time.

Bristol Delivered To Aerospace Bristol

The 403 was discovered in a West Country barn where it had been stored for over 30 years. It was rescued by the Bristol Owners’ Heritage Trust and restored/transformed into a sectioned exhibit for Aerospace Bristol by volunteer apprentices at Spencer Lane Jones. It is located in Hangar 16S, the Grade II listed Great War hangar which forms part of the new £19m industrial heritage attraction. It will celebrate the products and staff of the Bristol Aeroplane Company and its subsidiary companies. Attractions include: aeroplanes, helicopters, aero-engines, boats and other not so well-known exhibits which will come as a surprise to many.

Bristol Delivered To Aerospace Bristol

Linda Coode, Aerospace Bristol’s Collections Manager said, “The Bristol 401/403 was actually tested in the Bristol Aeroplane Company’s wind tunnel and the aviation heritage can clearly be seen in the aerodynamic body design… It’s a fine example of Filton’s high performance engineering and we’re thrilled to feature it in the Aerospace Bristol exhibit.”

Stefan Cembrowicz added, “I am truly delighted to see her arrive safely at Aerospace Bristol and very much look forward to seeing this wonderful vehicle on public display alongside other remarkable examples of Bristol engineering.”

When an opening date is finalised for Aerospace Bristol, we’ll let you know.

 

 

