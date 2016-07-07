New Jaguar Land Rover Classic Headquarters

Jaguar Land Rover Classic will have a new headquarters later this year following the £7.5m acquisition and development of a new base in Coventry, England. The new division is responsible for offering classic car sales, restorations, parts supply and driving experiences to owners and enthusiasts.

The new Classic headquarters is planned to open early in 2017, and will be based near to the Jaguar Land Rover SVO Technical Centre in Coventry – an all-new, £20m hub of specialist vehicle personalisation, assembly and finishing.

Tim Hannig, Director, Jaguar Land Rover Classic, said: “The development of a new home for Jaguar Land Rover Classic in Coventry is hugely significant for owners and enthusiasts of classic Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

“In this fantastic new facility we will offer the opportunity for owners and prospective customers to meet with us, review and select the cars or services that meet their personal requirements and then establish a close relationship with Jaguar Land Rover Classic throughout the purchase process and beyond.”

The expansive new Jaguar Land Rover Classic site will continually feature a selection of cars from the growing Jaguar Land Rover Classic collection, which is made up of a variety of important historic cars from the two great British brands.

Customers will also be able to view and buy Jaguar and Land Rover Classic vehicles, which are restored through programmes like Land Rover ‘Reborn’. Other models will also get a similar treatment, allowing customers to experience classic Jaguars and Land Rovers as they were when they were first manufactured.