Aero Dynamic — Bristol Racing Department Book Launch

Photography by: Lyndon McNeil

Butterfield Press has launched the first book solely dedicated to the Bristol Racing Department. Titled Aero Dynamic: How Bristol Won At Le Mans the book charts the history of the short-lived Bristol Aeroplane Company Car Division’s Racing Department (1952-’55).

(L to R) Charlesworth in full flow; Michael W Barton with Cornelis van den Burg; and Micky Pople.

Written by dep-o’s very own editor, Simon Charlesworth, this passion project has taken years to realise. Briefly charting the pull and glamour of Le Mans and the establishment of the Car Division, before covering the history of the Racing Department, this large 240pp luxuriantly presented hard-bound volume is strictly limited to just 500 copies and is designed to be a standalone book. So you don’t need to be a Class One Bristol anorak to enjoy it…

Aero Dynamic tells the story of how the Racing Department was built up and the technical background to its one and only Works racer, the Bristol Type 450. It is filled with testimony from many of those involved with the Le Mans winning team which managed to dominate the 2-litre class with first, second and third places in both 1954 and 1955 24hr races — in addition to other successes at Reims and some record-breaking activity, too.

Filled with quotes from team management, engineers, mechanics and drivers, Aero Dynamic includes interview material from surviving staff, drivers and their family members. This large format book — which is over 1ft x 1ft (or 305 x 370mm) — also presents many stunningly reproduced photographs which have not been seen in decades (including colour images which reveal the true bright green shade of the 1954 450 Saloons).

“Aero Dynamic has been designed to defy being pigeon-holed,” says Charlesworth. “It does include all the information that enthusiasts would expect to find in an historical motor book, but its design and sheer quality — thanks to the publishers’ hard work — is intended to set new standards. It has also been written with a clear narrative structure, hopefully, to really get the reader hooked as the story progresses.”

Aero Dynamic’s launch took place at the British Racing Drivers’ Club at Silverstone, following a lunch for Bristol owners, where the tome received a warm welcome. The day also included a couple of parade laps for Filton’s finest, with a varied selection of Bristol Types taking part.

Those attending included: Micky Pople, who is the last of the Racing Department drivers known as the ‘Filton Fliers’; and Clive Sparkes, son of racing mechanic, Stan Sparkes — who generously allowed the publishers access to his late father’s personal photo collection. Many of which presented rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Bristol team racing.

Supply of Aero Dynamic is limited and can be ordered from Butterfield Press here.