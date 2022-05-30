Alpine Founder Jean Rédélé’s 100th Anniversary

Alpine has marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of its founder, Jean Rédélé, with the world premiere of a limited-edition model that celebrates his pioneering legacy and that of the brand he created: the A110 GT J. Rédélé.

The stylish limited-edition was unveiled at the Alpine 100 year celebrations at the brand’s birthplace in Dieppe this weekend, an event that also saw 1,000 examples of iconic Alpine models past and present gather in the town.

[L to R] Amédée Gordini and Jean Rédélé with the 3-litre V8 Renault-Gordini; completed A110s at the Dieppe factory in 1970; A110s being prep’d; Rédélé and drivers with the Alpine-Renault at the 1968 24hrs Le Mans; and Rédélé in 1964.

The A110 GT J. Rédélé Limited Edition lead a special celebratory parade from the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé, the historical production site of Alpine then and now, that culminated at the Dieppe seafront.

On reaching the Dieppe seafront, Michelle Rédélé, the wife of the Alpine founder, was handed the keys to the very first A110 GT J. Rédélé. Saturday’s event concluded with a gala dinner that welcomed personalities who have each played a key role in the brand’s long and storied success.

On Sunday, visitors to the celebrations were able to cheer on Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon behind the wheel of their BWT Alpine F1 Team single-seater during the Monaco Grand Prix, which was broadcast on giant screens in the town centre and on the waterfront.

The memorable event was hosted by the IDÉA collective (Initiative Dieppe Événements Alpine) with the support of Alpine.