Bristol 450 Returns to Montlhéry

Simon Charlesworth June 13, 2022 No Comments on Bristol 450 Returns to Montlhéry

A Bristol Type 450 has returned to the great l’Autodrome Montlhéry for the first time in nearly 70 years.

The car, a Bristol-based recreation built by Andrew Mitchell for Olivier Boré, is based on the 1954 450 Saloon which raced at Le Mans and Reims. However, the new design for the 1954 season made its debut at the great French track in late 1953 — replacing the rather ungainly 1953 look known as ‘the Flying Christmas Tree’.

Click on the video below to see and hear this wonderful car in action near Paris.

 

 

