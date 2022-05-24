Hey Bulldog! Coppa d’Oro Winner at Ville D’ Este Concours

The Aston Martin Bulldog has become the youngest car to win the prestigious Coppa d’Oro award at the Concorso D’Eleganza at Ville D’ Este.

The Coppa d’Oro is one of two top awards and is voted for by other entrants to the Concours which is held on the shore of lake Como in Italy.

The Bulldog was restored in the UK By Classic Motor cars in Bridgnorth, Shropshire. More than more than 6000 hours went into the restoration of the famous Aston martin concept car which when it was unveiled by Aston Marin in 1980 quickly became the stuff of legend for car fans around the world.

Only one Bulldog was ever built, and its futuristic design and V8 engine took it to a maximum speed of 192mph but not the 200 mph that Aston martin had planned.

In 1981, Aston Martin found itself in hard times and was forced to sell the car to a buyer in the middle East and the car disappeared from view.

Two years ago, the car was found and purchased by car collector Philip Sarofim who asked Richard Gauntlett — the son of the former owner of Aston Martin, Victor — to manage the restoration of the car with the aim of reaching the 200mph it never did when it was built.

Phillip Sarofim said, “The win at Ville D’Este is a momentous occasion — to win such a prestigious and historic award on its first concours is a testament to CMCs incredible work and the wild vision of and engineering skill of Aston Martin.

“The next challenge is to get the car to 200mph, and we will do that later this year at a location which we will announce shortly.”

Tim Griffin the managing Director of Classic Motor Cars in Bridgnorth said “The Italian award is a tribute to the team at CMC who will be over the moon about the win.”