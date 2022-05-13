Dep-O Magazine
New Firle Beacon Retro Rallycross Event

The new Firle Beacon rally course is set to join the Retro Rallycross Championship this summer.

Firle Beacon, is a brand-new Rally, Sprint and Supercar motorsport event to be held at the Firle Estate on the South Downs National Park, East Sussex from  30-31 July 2022, is proud to confirm Retro Rallycross – a collection of legendary drivers and cars spanning the last 55 years of the motorsport – will take on the challenging Rally course as part of the two day high-octane festival.

Firle Beacon Retro Rallycross

A creation of Shirley Gibson in 2010, Retro Rallycross was born out of a plan to launch a series dedicated to one of the most exciting forms of motorsport. She embarked on a mission to bring back the much-loved classics of old, inspired by memories of the sight of a Ford Escort sliding sideways around a track, to fabulous Minis going head-to-head, and the decade that many regard as the greatest; the magical, flame spitting Group B Monsters.

Firle Beacon Retro Rallycross

The Retro Rallycross fleet will demonstrate phenomenal noise, traction, and spectacle over the 2.4-mile Rally Stage course at Firle Beacon. Drivers and cars will include:

  • Rob Gibson – MG Metro 6R4
  • Phil Collard – Renault 5 Turbo
  • Gary Simpson – BMW M3
  • Terry Moore – Mini
  • Steve Harris – Ford RS 200
  • Dave Halford – Audi Quattro
  • James Harrold – VW Beetle
  • John Cross – Lancia Delta
  • Ian Flitney – Mitsubishi Subaru
  • Nigel Davey – Peugeot 205 

Shirley Gibson comments, “Firle Beacon is one of the most exciting and refreshing new motorsport events out there. We are thrilled to be featuring at their debut festival and can’t wait for the crowds to experience the exhilarating power of Rallycross, as our Retro vehicles tackle the tight corners of the village as they take on the unique and challenging Rally course. Any rally fan will not want to miss this event. It will be something to behold.”

Book tickets now to see them in action at firlebeacon.com.

Firle Beacon Retro Rallycross

