New RAC Summer Veteran Car Run

Simon Charlesworth May 20, 2022 No Comments on New RAC Summer Veteran Car Run

The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) is introducing a welcome new Summer Veteran Car Run for pre-1905 Veteran cars.

The new Summer Run – set for Thursday 21 July – will provide owners of these extraordinary pioneering vehicles with a relaxed and convivial summer opportunity to warm up their magical machines for the November event.

Based at the Club’s stately Woodcote Park clubhouse near Epsom in Surrey, the one-day Summer Run will consist of a leisurely departure into the countryside, heading for a fittingly friendly lunch stop before a gentle return to the seclusion of Woodcote Park in good time for afternoon tea and a casual concours in the grounds.

For those wishing to settle in for the afternoon and soak up the evening sunshine and fine hospitality there will be sundowner drinks reception among the cars on the Cedar Lawn, followed by dinner in the clubhouse with fellow participants.

“The Summer Run really will be a wonderful warm-up for the RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in November,” explained Ben Cussons, Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club.

“This will be a perfect event to showcase some of the finest veteran cars in warmer climes based at our Surrey country clubhouse and with the November event just three months later, is a great test bed for the cars. I’m certainly looking forward to welcoming everyone and swapping my winter gear for a pair of sunglasses!

While the unique appeal and special significance of the London to Brighton Run always attracts more than 400 of these engineering icons, the first Summer Veteran Car Run will be open to just 40 legendary pioneers all dating back to the dawn of motoring. Ten entries are reserved for special invitations and 30 places are available on a ‘first come first served’ basis for those already registered for November’s staging of the world’s longest running motoring event.

Full details of both the new Summer Veteran Car Run and the world famous 2022 RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run (Sunday 6 November)  are available on the event website at www.veterancarrun.com.

 

