Radwood UK

Radwood is heading for the UK. The new Hagerty event takes place at Bicester Heritage on Saturday 20 August, providing owners of 1980s and ’90s cars a unique opportunity to show their vehicles and meet like-minded enthusiasts at a UK car event unlike any other.

Born in the USA, Radwood was created to celebrate the excess of 1980s and ’90s car lifestyle culture, blending period-correct dress with automotive awesomeness to celebrate cars, trucks, and bikes from 1980-1999.

Founded by podcasters Art Cervantes and Warren Madsen, Created as an event for friends in the San Francisco Bay area, Radwood quickly became a success, and by 2019, it was hosting 10 shows a year at locations across the USA and the name has become synonymous with cars from that era.

Hagerty took stewardship of Radwood in March 2022 to build on the company’s purpose to save driving and car culture while expanding and supporting inspiring experiences for automotive enthusiasts. Now Hagerty is bringing Radwood — or RADwood — to the UK for the first time.

Hagerty, the US insurance company behind the Festival of the Unexceptional, aims to celebrate the automotive scene of the 1980s and ’90s — and in doing so, making some of us around here feel rather old.

So you can count on bodykits, wide-arches and ICE installs. Everything from Miami Vice to Max Power, from city broker 930 Turbos to big-bumper GTis, it doesn’t matter what you drive, as long as it was built between 1980 and 1999. The theme encouraged for show cars is ‘greed is good’, where drivers aspired to own hot hatchbacks, sports saloons, sports cars, supercars, luxury cars and 4x4s. Authenticity and originality count for much, but period-correct modifications are also welcomed.

Period culture also plays a big part of the Radwood experience, with DJs entertaining guests with music of the generation and cultural references aplenty from breakdancing to graffiti art, it brings an immersive, unique experience to car shows unlike any other.

Entertainment at Radwood UK includes a host of 1980s and ’90s free to play arcade games, as well as BMX and skateboarding demonstrations. Music will be supplied by Absolute Radio ’90s DJ Andy Bush, who will be playing all the big beats and indie hits from the 1980s and ’90s as part of a three-hour live set and, of course, there will be hundreds of the coolest period cars on display as part of curated displays and showgoers’ cars displayed on the avenues of Bicester Heritage.

With tickets priced at just £20 per car, it’s a bodacious day out for families and groups of friends who want to relive what was acceptable in the ’80s. Which was pretty much anything…