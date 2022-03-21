Rétromobile 2022: A First Timer’s View

Our first trip to Rétromobile entailed three nights, four days, 12 trains and rather a lot of wine. Previous attempts have been sabotaged by potlessness, diary clashes and more recently the you-know-what, which on its own led to two Rétromobile-free years and a further postponement in 2022.

All of which meant that this year’s show was slightly down on exhibitors and that it was being held not in its traditional February slot, but instead, in the brilliant green shoots of a Parisian spring.

This year there was though no opportunity for bailing out, because both myself and my publishers, Butterfield Press, were invited on to the organiser’s stand to plug my book about Bristol’s Racing Department, Aero Dynamic: How Bristol Won At Le Mans. So we were sat alongside Olivier Boré’s fantastic recreation of the 1954 Bristol 450 Le Mans racer (as featured in Octane magazine No.217 – July 2021) — a hugely popular crowd-magnet.

Held at the Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, Rétromobile is traditionally smaller than an event such as Britain’s NEC Classic Motor Show. Comparisons between the two though are rather unfair, because they are very different events, although they are both popular with grass roots enthusiasts — Rétromobile also has a more international and more upmarket feel to it, too. Set over two floors, the 2022 Rétromobile was not in its usual part of the Parc des Expositions but that didn’t stop it from impressing. The venue is easily accessible by the Metro, it is generously equipped with foot-friendly travelators and escalators, and the exhibition halls are all carpeted and the lighting would satisfy most — be it the variety supplied by Mother Nature or artificial white lights.

The crowd comes across as relaxed, nonchalant, friendly and polite — even when busy — and there seemed to be absense of shoulder barging, cramped aisles, grumpiness and plonkers who unapologetically walk right across you when you’re mid-photograph.

It is Paris, so it is expensive, but the quality and variety of the catering on offer does shame every British old car show I’ve been too, which is a few. Even if the UK caterers doubled up on their quality, most would still fall short of attaining a terrible standard. Thankfully, there was no such danger of armour-plated pies with stone cold centres or burgers made from something which lost an argument with an Audi Q7 on the M1. Instead you can pick from a variety of gourmet treats and, naturellement, decent wine, yet still not have spent as much as you would on certain UK venues’ Dick Turpin car-park charges.

Of course, if you do regularly attend any show then you will be struck by ‘deja-view’ — cars you’ve seen time and time again. Not merely models, but the very same cars on the very same show stands. So the joy of attending a ‘new show’ is that this phenomenon is not present. Instead there are plenty of opportunities to spot the novel and the unfamiliar — and boy, did Rétromobile have plenty of such sights. Be it a working replica of the steam-powered 1769 Fardier de Cugnot (the world’s first self-propelled vehicle), a bewitchingly original 1922 Amilcar CC (complete with hardtop), a mint Citroën BX19GT (celebrating the model’s 40th anniversary), the recently completed Lamborghini LP500 recreation (a Polo Storico Lamborghini project involving 25,000 man hours) or Renault’s huge Renault 5 display to mark the model’s 50th anniversary. To name but a few.

Ultimately, it was and is hard to fault Rétromobile because it is a great show held in one of the world’s greatest cities. We left Paris with it having made quite an impression on us, and with us having met and made a good number of friends old and new.