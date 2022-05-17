25 Years of the McLaren Longtail

McLaren Automotive celebrates 25 years of its ‘Longtail’ models. To mark the occasion, McLaren Formula 1 racing driver Daniel Ricciardo discovers the LT line-up in a new, behind the scenes video at the McLaren Technology Centre, Woking.

Led by McLaren Automotive Product Manager, Ian Howshall, the pair discover the engineering innovation behind the LT’s aerodynamic design and light-weighting.

The original ‘Longtail’ was a development of the McLaren F1 GTR that dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995, placing first, third, fourth and fifth. This impressive victory made McLaren Automotive the only manufacturer to win the world-famous endurance race in its first attempt.

The dramatic ‘Longtail’ iteration, which made its competition debut in the 1997 FIA GT Championship, earned its name from the distinctive stretched silhouette resulting from extended bodywork that reduced drag and increased downforce. McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtails’ took victory in five of the 11 rounds of the FIA GT Championship and finished first and second in the GT1 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the nearest opposition finishing almost 30 laps behind.

The first LT was a track evolution of McLaren’s earliest road car – the 1997 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail, which took first place in five of the GT Championship’s 11 races. Through extensive weight-saving measures, the McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ weighed in at over 100kg lighter than its McLaren F1 predecessor and debuted the distinctive LT stretched silhouette.

The McLaren F1 GTR Longtail crossed the line first and second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with its purpose-built track rivals trailing 30 laps behind. While there was no single facet to the car’s success, its most distinctive feature was the extended rear – the long tail. It reduced drag, boosted downforce, and gave rise to a legendary design and engineering ethos – becoming one of the purest race cars in modern motorsport history.

McLaren Automotive revived the legendary ‘Longtail’ name at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show with the launch of the McLaren 675LT Coupé. True to the spirit of its ‘Longtail’ predecessor, the 675LT was, at the time of launch, acknowledged as the purest, most involving series-production McLaren supercar to date.

There are six LT ‘pillars’ that combine with pioneering design and engineering to deliver the McLaren ‘Longtail’ experience: optimised aerodynamics, reduced weight, track-focused dynamics, increased power, enhanced driver engagement, and limited availability.