Dep-O Magazine
Spotlight

25 Years of the McLaren Longtail

Simon Charlesworth May 17, 2022 No Comments on 25 Years of the McLaren Longtail

 

25 Years of the McLaren Longtail

McLaren Automotive celebrates 25 years of its ‘Longtail’ models. To mark the occasion, McLaren Formula 1 racing driver Daniel Ricciardo discovers the LT line-up in a new, behind the scenes video at the McLaren Technology Centre, Woking.

Led by McLaren Automotive Product Manager, Ian Howshall, the pair discover the engineering innovation behind the LT’s aerodynamic design and light-weighting.

The original ‘Longtail’ was a development of the McLaren F1 GTR that dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995, placing first, third, fourth and fifth. This impressive victory made McLaren Automotive the only manufacturer to win the world-famous endurance race in its first attempt.

25 Years of the McLaren Longtail

The dramatic ‘Longtail’ iteration, which made its competition debut in the 1997 FIA GT Championship, earned its name from the distinctive stretched silhouette resulting from extended bodywork that reduced drag and increased downforce. McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtails’ took victory in five of the 11 rounds of the FIA GT Championship and finished first and second in the GT1 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the nearest opposition finishing almost 30 laps behind.

The first LT was a track evolution of McLaren’s earliest road car – the 1997 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail, which took first place in five of the GT Championship’s 11 races. Through extensive weight-saving measures, the McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ weighed in at over 100kg lighter than its McLaren F1 predecessor and debuted the distinctive LT stretched silhouette.

25 Years of the McLaren Longtail

The McLaren F1 GTR Longtail crossed the line first and second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with its purpose-built track rivals trailing 30 laps behind. While there was no single facet to the car’s success, its most distinctive feature was the extended rear – the long tail. It reduced drag, boosted downforce, and gave rise to a legendary design and engineering ethos – becoming one of the purest race cars in modern motorsport history.

McLaren Automotive revived the legendary ‘Longtail’ name at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show with the launch of the McLaren 675LT Coupé. True to the spirit of its ‘Longtail’ predecessor, the 675LT was, at the time of launch, acknowledged as the purest, most involving series-production McLaren supercar to date.

There are six LT ‘pillars’ that combine with pioneering design and engineering to deliver the McLaren ‘Longtail’ experience: optimised aerodynamics, reduced weight, track-focused dynamics, increased power, enhanced driver engagement, and limited availability.

 

Leave a comment

Related Post

New RAC Summer Veteran Car Run
New RAC Summer Veteran Car Run
Brooklands Marks Land Speed Centenary
Brooklands Marks Land Speed Centenary
Theon Expands ‘Ultimate’ 911 Production
Theon Expands ‘Ultimate’ 911 Production
FIVA: Attracting Young To Historic Cars
FIVA: Attracting Young To Historic Cars

Road Tests

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

February 21, 2014
Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

January 27, 2014
Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

December 17, 2013
Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

December 13, 2013
Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

December 3, 2013

Dep-O-vision

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

November 17, 2016
McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

December 6, 2013
The Illness: Leylomania

The Illness: Leylomania

November 20, 2013

About Dep-O

Dep-O Magazine – it’s all about old cars, classic cars and retro cars

Dep-O Magazine is a free online magazine on old cars, classic cars and retro cars. Full of old car and classic car features, old car and classic car tech info, retro company profiles and classic and old car videos and retro test drives.

Recent Comments

Random Retros

My beautiful picture Tuned Mixer motor produces 215bhp and 174lb.ft of torque IMG_1728 Race Retro 2010 Race Retro Report 2011 Race Retro 2009

Twitter

Dep-O Magazine

Copyright © 2012-2022 Golnill Publishing. All rights reserved. Hosted by Ascender