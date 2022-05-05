Dep-O Magazine
BMW M Central Feature of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

BMW M will be celebrated as the Central Feature of this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The sculpture will pay homage to 50 years of the division and showcase some of its greatest classics.

Since the first Central Feature in 1997, the Goodwood Festival of Speed has become known for bold and innovative sculptures which celebrate a different manufacturer or milestone every year.

BMW’s Motorsport division was launched in May 1972 with only 35 employees. However, it soon became one of the most successful racing departments in the world. Today, BMW M GmbH stands for compelling driving every day on the road, as well as on the racetrack. 2022 sees BMW M celebrate its 50th anniversary, with a number of exciting launches and celebrations planned throughout the year, including the Festival of Speed’s monumental Central Feature.

Attendees of the Goodwood Festival of Speed can look forward to seeing BMW M’s most celebrated cars take to the Hill across the weekend, with many of its famous drivers behind the wheel alongside other special moments. BMW will be present in two main locations; BMW M at Trackside and within the iconic Stable Yard – both locations will enable visitors to see the latest cars up close.

Further details of BMW M’s presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be announced in the coming weeks.

