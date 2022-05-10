Ex-Show Ford Escort RS1600 Custom Online Auction

A rare Ford Escort RS1600 Custom will be auctioned on 11 May online. This ‘LVX’ registered 1971 car, which once belonged to the Ford Motor Company, also bears ‘Show Car’ on its body plate. Plus the RS1600 retains its original green logbook — which backs up this unusual, fully-restored Maize Yellow MkI Escort’s desirable provenance.

Although not the first RS-badged Ford, the RS1600 was produced at Ford’s AVO (Advanced Vehicle Operations), a division created to offer performance to everyday car buyers. The RS1600 was powered by the 115bhp Cosworth BDA engine and was a huge success on the rally stages (it won the RAC Rally in 1972, ’73 and ’74).

Purchased from Ford in 1972, this Type 49-bodied (strengthened) RS1600 is a true survivor. It has lived in Northern Ireland for the last 50 years and has just undergone a comprehensive ‘glass out’ body refresh, plus its original engine has been rebuilt. Importantly, it is claimed that this RS1600 has never been competed too.

Unusually, on the outside, this RS1600 retains its original 13in steel wheels. Whilst inside, the Escort still has its original trim, save for reupholstered sports seats. Although because of the BDA’s glorious sound, no owner has ever fitted a radio.

Given so many died on the rally stages, an RS1600 Custom with continuous history — excluding any competition history — is a very desirable thing. Therefore this car is estimated to reach £65,000.

The auction starts on May 11th and runs for seven days here…