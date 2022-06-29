Dep-O Magazine
Spotlight

First Customer Continuation Jaguar C-type Completed

Simon Charlesworth June 29, 2022 No Comments on First Customer Continuation Jaguar C-type Completed

The first Jaguar customer C-type Continuation model has been completed and has undergone its initial shakedown test ready to leave the home of Jaguar Classic Works ahead of delivery.

Its completion coincides with a landmark anniversary – 70 years since the first disc brake equipped C-type won in international competition at a 224-mile long, 50-lap sports car race held during the Reims Grand Prix Meeting on 29 June 1952. Understandably, this first customer Continuation C-type has been inspired by that 1952 Reims race-winning car, piloted by Sir Stirling Moss with Pastel Green paint and Suede Green seats.

Only a limited number of C-type Continuation cars will be built by Jaguar’s state-of-the-art Classic Works, with each car requiring 3000 hours of specialist construction to each customer’s personal specification. Every car undergoes at least 250 miles of physical testing by Jaguar Classic engineers.

First Customer Continuation Jaguar C-type Completed

Handcrafted at Jaguar Classic Works in Coventry, all C-type Continuation models will be built to the specification of the 1953 Works C-types. The first version to be completed has undergone final shakedown testing and the team at Jaguar Classic cannot wait to deliver to an excited customer.

The Jaguar Classic team has helped bring Jaguar’s heritage to life using extensive research, modern technology and engineering expertise. With advanced CAD modelling, each one is then crafted using the same build methods and techniques to ensure the limited-run Continuations honour the delineation of the original C-type.

The C-type configurator can be found at  https://classicvisualiser.jaguar.com with customer enquiries directed to: www.jaguar.com/classic, +44 (0) 2476 566 600, sales@classic-jaguarlandrover.com

Customers have 12 exterior heritage colours to choose from including the Pastel Green of this car, British Racing Green and Pastel Blue with contrasting roundel, as well as the opportunity to select their own interior specification from a range of eight leather hues.

The Continuation models are FIA-approved and eligible to participate in all FIA Historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge, which takes place at a variety of different racing tracks including Le Mans and Silverstone.

Leave a comment

Related Post

New Bentley Speed Six Continuation Models
New Bentley Speed Six Continuation Models
Alfa Romeo’s 112th Birthday
Alfa Romeo’s 112th Birthday
David Brown’s Aston Martin DB5 For Sale
David Brown’s Aston Martin DB5 For Sale
Visitors Flock to Beaulieu Hot Road & Custom Show
Visitors Flock to Beaulieu Hot Road & Custom Show

Road Tests

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

February 21, 2014
Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

January 27, 2014
Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

December 17, 2013
Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

December 13, 2013
Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

December 3, 2013

Dep-O-vision

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

November 17, 2016
McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

December 6, 2013
The Illness: Leylomania

The Illness: Leylomania

November 20, 2013

About Dep-O

Dep-O Magazine – it’s all about old cars, classic cars and retro cars

Dep-O Magazine is a free online magazine on old cars, classic cars and retro cars. Full of old car and classic car features, old car and classic car tech info, retro company profiles and classic and old car videos and retro test drives.

Recent Comments

Random Retros

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2012 IMG_1671 The Great & The Good - Classic Motor Show 2009 Bellflower Riv' Goodwood Revival 2008 Goodwood Revival 2008

Twitter

Dep-O Magazine

Copyright © 2012-2022 Golnill Publishing. All rights reserved. Hosted by Ascender