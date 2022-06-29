First Customer Continuation Jaguar C-type Completed

The first Jaguar customer C-type Continuation model has been completed and has undergone its initial shakedown test ready to leave the home of Jaguar Classic Works ahead of delivery.

Its completion coincides with a landmark anniversary – 70 years since the first disc brake equipped C-type won in international competition at a 224-mile long, 50-lap sports car race held during the Reims Grand Prix Meeting on 29 June 1952. Understandably, this first customer Continuation C-type has been inspired by that 1952 Reims race-winning car, piloted by Sir Stirling Moss with Pastel Green paint and Suede Green seats.

Only a limited number of C-type Continuation cars will be built by Jaguar’s state-of-the-art Classic Works, with each car requiring 3000 hours of specialist construction to each customer’s personal specification. Every car undergoes at least 250 miles of physical testing by Jaguar Classic engineers.

Handcrafted at Jaguar Classic Works in Coventry, all C-type Continuation models will be built to the specification of the 1953 Works C-types. The first version to be completed has undergone final shakedown testing and the team at Jaguar Classic cannot wait to deliver to an excited customer.

The Jaguar Classic team has helped bring Jaguar’s heritage to life using extensive research, modern technology and engineering expertise. With advanced CAD modelling, each one is then crafted using the same build methods and techniques to ensure the limited-run Continuations honour the delineation of the original C-type.

The C-type configurator can be found at https://classicvisualiser.jaguar.com with customer enquiries directed to: www.jaguar.com/classic, +44 (0) 2476 566 600, sales@classic-jaguarlandrover.com

Customers have 12 exterior heritage colours to choose from including the Pastel Green of this car, British Racing Green and Pastel Blue with contrasting roundel, as well as the opportunity to select their own interior specification from a range of eight leather hues.

The Continuation models are FIA-approved and eligible to participate in all FIA Historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge, which takes place at a variety of different racing tracks including Le Mans and Silverstone.