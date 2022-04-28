First Salon Privé London Raises £120,000 for DEC Ukraine Appeal

Sixteen thousand visitors attended the first Salon Privé London in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea last week, a show which raised £120,000 toward the DEC or Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The event opened on a beautiful spring morning with no fewer than 12 automotive debuts from some of the world’s most famous marques. Classic highlights included:

Caton launched its first creation — a reincarnation of the Austin-Healey 100 that blends traditional craftsmanship with OEM-grade design and engineering.

Morgan Motor Company gave the new Super 3 its UK event debut as part of a display that showcased its entire line-up. Making its UK show debut, Alpine unveiled the new A110S alongside the entire range, which has been updated with three distinct new versions, uprated performance, and more equipment than ever before.

The Alfa Romeo 12C Prototipo made its debut more than 80 years after it was first conceived, and was revealed by Progetto 33 alongside a brand-new book that explores its fascinating history.

Automobili Lamborghini was represented at Royal Hospital Chelsea with Lamborghini London presenting the sensational 770bhp Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the pinnacle of the model’s bloodline, along with new Huracán STO and the Urus Super SUV.

The first-ever Concours de Vente attracted some of the world’s leading specialists, and they were united in their support for the innovative format, in which each of the 50 cars entered was also being offered for sale. The winner of the Prix d’Honneur was the Classic Motor Hub’s 1954 OSCA MT4, which had competed in period at the Le Mans 24 Hours, the Mille Miglia – on which it won its class in 1956 – and the Targa Florio.

Second place went to the famous Barnato Hassan Bentley, which was entered by Vintage Bentley. Developed by renowned engineer Walter Hassan for Woolf Barnato, it broke the Brooklands lap record several times between 1934 and 1938, and holds the Class B record in perpetuity – Oliver Bertram having lapped the banked Surrey circuit at 142.60mph.

DD Classics picked up third place courtesy of its Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gullwing’, which won the 1956 European Rally Championship in the hands of Walter Schock and Rolf Moll. Beautifully restored by Mercedes Stuttgart, it’s believed to be the only matching-numbers factory competition ‘Gullwing’ in existence.

The Chelsea Pensioners’ Choice went to Warren Kennedy’s 1954 Austin-Healey 100, while a 2004 Ferrari Enzo entered by Furlonger Specialist Cars was given the People’s Choice award. The success of the Concours de Vente was demonstrated by the fact that more than one-third of the cars presented on the lawns were ‘under offer’ by the time the sun set on Saturday.

Throughout the event, Salon Privé London raised funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Twenty percent of the ticket price was donated to the cause, and there was also an online auction comprising 24 lots, including a 1974 MV Agusta GT that had been generously donated by RM Sotheby’s. Supplied new to factory rider Gianfranco Bonera, it was originally built to GT specification but subsequently uprated to Sport specification. The motorcycle raised £48,000, which helped to produce a fundraising total of just over £120,000 from across the weekend. That money will be winging its way to the DEC where it will help families with emergency aid and rapid relief.

Event Chairman Andrew Bagley said: ‘The atmosphere has been unforgettable throughout the event, and everyone has agreed that it’s great to be back in the capital. Salon Privé London has delivered everything that you’d expect – superb cars, first-class hospitality and a prestigious location – but with the added innovation of the Concours de Vente. The fact that more than £120,000 has been raised for the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal makes it particularly special.’

Salon Privé London will return to Royal Hospital Chelsea from 20-22 April 2023. In the meantime, all eyes now turn to Blenheim Palace, where Salon Privé’s traditional late-summer fixture will take place from 31 August to 4 September. The programme will open with the prestigious Concours d’Elégance presented by Aviva, which will be followed by Ladies’ Day presented by Boodles, the Club Trophy presented by Lockton, and the Classic & Supercar Day.