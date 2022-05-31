Dep-O Magazine
Footman James’ New Virtual Club

Simon Charlesworth May 31, 2022

Coffee & Chrome Collective is Footman James’ latest initiative to establish a new virtual club for classic enthusiasts, aiming to support and celebrate vintage car and bike lovers across the UK with exciting meets alongside engaging social media and digital content.

Launched today, the all-new Coffee & Chrome Collective will recognise and salute the people who form the backbone of the automotive culture in the UK, aiming to champion an eclectic mix of vehicles, bikes and owners from all walks of life, and offering classic enthusiasts access to meets and content.

FJ’s New Coffee & Chrome Collective

Built on the success of Footman James’ Coffee & Chrome meets, the Coffee & Chrome Collective has big plans for the next year with an increased calendar of events and expanded digital membership.

The next Coffee & Chrome meet, renowned for its friendly, relaxed vibe and assorted variety of cars and bikes, will play host to over 1,000 classics – double the usual amount – and will return to its origins at the impressive Impney Estate in Worcestershire on 3 July from 9am-1pm. A free meet that even includes a free breakfast *butty (*two per vehicle) and parking, with plenty more refreshments on hand available to purchase throughout the morning, it will be a celebration of all marques, shapes and sizes. A content team from Coffee & Chrome Collective will also attend each meet, creating video showcases and photography featuring attendees’ bikes and cars, appreciating real enthusiasts.

FJ’s New Coffee & Chrome Collective

With big plans for the next 12 months ahead (June 2022 to June 2023), enthusiasts are invited to like, subscribe and follow on social media – Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and register for updates via www.footmanjames.co.uk/coffee-chrome-collective to hear more about the Footman James Coffee & Chrome Collective’s increased calendar of meets.

