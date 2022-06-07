Jaguar Classic E-type Upgrades

Jaguar Classic showcased a bespoke Jaguar E-type at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, featuring a comprehensive list of enhancements carried out by the expert technicians at Classic Works, and metallic blue paintwork inspired by the Union Jack.

The unique E-type made its debut alongside 15 other Jaguars in the Jubilee Pageant, including a selection of historically important Jaguar E-types, an all-electric I-PACE eTROPHY race car, and seven convertible Jaguars all carrying famous Dames.

Jaguar Classic creates beautifully crafted E-types by restoring Series 1 models to their original specification. This bespoke example goes even further, showcasing the full breadth of personalisation available from its state-of-the-art home in Coventry.

The one-off E-type was commissioned by a customer who had specific requirements. He wanted a roadster manufactured in the year he was born and finished to a bespoke specification. The team at Jaguar Classic set to work and tracked down a Series 1 E-type that was built just two days after the customer’s date of birth.

Over the following 12 months, the car underwent a complete rebuild, beginning with the bodywork. Finished in a unique deep metallic blue inspired by the blue of the Union Jack, the new blue, was exclusively mixed by the paint shop following numerous consultations and sample creations to craft the perfect hue over several months.

The bespoke interior features striking leather upholstery finished in a shade of red inspired by iconic British pillar boxes, and was hand finished using traditional methods at the in-house Jaguar Classic Works trim shop.

The body assembly and paintwork complete, the engineering team went to work refitting mechanical elements — including a host of enhancements. The original 4.2-litre straight-six was replaced by a larger 4.7-litre engine, delivering superior performance. It is optimised for road driving and married to Jaguar Classic’s specially developed five-speed gearbox, for a smoother, quieter and more refined driving experience.

Uprated suspension ensures the chassis can exploit the performance provided by its powertrain, while wider wheels, tyres, and uprated brakes deliver superior grip and confidence. A sports exhaust and manifold ensure the E-type’s soundtrack suits its dynamic character.

Modern technologies include 21st Century connectivity provided by the Classic Infotainment system — combining touchscreen controls, satellite navigation and Bluetooth with a period-look that is perfectly in-keeping with the rest of the vehicle. Powerful exterior LED lighting also brings illumination up to modern standards for additional confidence driving at night.

A series of bespoke details complete the vehicle, including a unique plate and dash plaque. In addition, this one-off blue E-type features a few elements inspired by the limited E-type 60 Collection.

The new owner said: “I wanted a classic E-type that could be relied upon for daily driving and be comfortable on Grand Tours while remaining authentic to the original — and I’m blown away by the results. You sense the history and knowledge when you enter the Jaguar Classic Works facility and even after several visits, I still get excited to be in the building. I’m so proud of the car the passionate team there has created, and I’m privileged to be part of its story.”

Whilst most of the project was bespoke, certain elements are available for all E-type owners to purchase and benefit from. These include Jaguar Classic’s specially developed five-speed gearbox and their Classic Infotainment system. The five-speed gearbox, originally unveiled on the E-type 60 Collection and is available to purchase through Jaguar Classic’s dedicated parts team. Not only does it give the E-type added usability and comfort, but its installation requires no cutting, and therefore no loss of integrity to the vehicle.