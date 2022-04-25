Dep-O Magazine
Mazda’s Refurbished Museum Reopens 23 May

Simon Charlesworth April 25, 2022

MazdaHiroshimaMuseum

Mazda’s Museum has undergone a full renovation. The museum, located in its Hiroshima headquarters, is due to reopen to the public on 23 May 2022 and showcases historic vehicles and exhibits from the 100-year-old company’s history.

The museum’s design and displays have seen a complete makeover to provide visitors and local people with a space in which they can grow closer to Mazda, as well as to strengthen the museum’s role as a base for communication of the Mazda marque.

Additionally, an online Mazda Museum was launched on the brand’s official website to allow many more visitors to browse through the museum’s displays.

MazdaHiroshimaMuseum

The new Mazda Museum’s interior and exterior were all designed in accordance with the latest Mazda brand design concept, with a monotone colour scheme coupled with warm lighting and wood surfaces, providing an elegant yet cozy space for visitors. The museum has 10 different exhibit zones with decor and lighting that match each zone’s theme. The entire museum has been designed to provide visitors with a narrative of Mazda’s vision for the next century and the thoughts that have gone into all the vehicles that Mazda has introduced to the world over the past century.

Furthermore, the entrance hall offers an area for visitors to relax and grow closer to the brand while enjoying the sight of the latest Mazda models on display. The company will continue to offer the popular factory tours, during which visitors can observe real vehicle assembly lines in operation.

Museum Exhibits
  
Entrance hall Embodies Mazda brand style and showcases the latest Mazda models
Zone 1: 1920 – 1959 Origin of Monotsukuri (car making) spirit
Zone 2, 3: 1960+  Paving the way to becoming a diversified vehicles manufacturer
Zone 4 Motor sports: A global challenge for Mazda.
Zone 5, 6 and 7: 1960+   Paving the way to becoming a diversified vehicles manufacturer
Zone 8: Technology  Mazda’s human-centric Monotsukuri
Zone 9 Vehicle assembly line tour
Zone 10  Mazda’s vision for the next 100 years

MazdaHiroshimaMuseum

