Mazda’s Refurbished Museum Reopens 23 May

Mazda’s Museum has undergone a full renovation. The museum, located in its Hiroshima headquarters, is due to reopen to the public on 23 May 2022 and showcases historic vehicles and exhibits from the 100-year-old company’s history.

The museum’s design and displays have seen a complete makeover to provide visitors and local people with a space in which they can grow closer to Mazda, as well as to strengthen the museum’s role as a base for communication of the Mazda marque.

Additionally, an online Mazda Museum was launched on the brand’s official website to allow many more visitors to browse through the museum’s displays.

The new Mazda Museum’s interior and exterior were all designed in accordance with the latest Mazda brand design concept, with a monotone colour scheme coupled with warm lighting and wood surfaces, providing an elegant yet cozy space for visitors. The museum has 10 different exhibit zones with decor and lighting that match each zone’s theme. The entire museum has been designed to provide visitors with a narrative of Mazda’s vision for the next century and the thoughts that have gone into all the vehicles that Mazda has introduced to the world over the past century.

Furthermore, the entrance hall offers an area for visitors to relax and grow closer to the brand while enjoying the sight of the latest Mazda models on display. The company will continue to offer the popular factory tours, during which visitors can observe real vehicle assembly lines in operation.