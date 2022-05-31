Mini Remastered Marks Queen’s Jubilee

David Brown Automotive is partnering with Linley to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, uniting two luxurious British brands.

To mark this momentous event, an example of David Brown Automotive’s Mini Remastered will be displayed in Linley’s flagship London showroom in Belgravia, set amongst their exquisite furniture and decorative pieces.

Linley, a company founded by Princess Margaret’s son David in 1985, creates bespoke furniture, interior design and luxury accessories.

David Brown Automotive’s Mini Remastered — a modern example of one of Britain’s most loved automotive designs, handbuilt at its high-technology facility at Silverstone — will be on show in the capital’s heartland of design and decorative arts, for one month.

The Mini Remastered — currently on show at Linley — sports a fitting specification for the Queen’s 70th Jubilee. It is finished in David Brown Automotive’s own modern take on Old English White, complemented by a Union Flag-adorned, hand-painted roof. Just as with the immaculate finish of Linley products, the gleaming paint of this Mini Remastered is perfected over hundreds of hours by David Brown Automotive’s expert automotive technicians.

Each David Brown Automotive creation, whether Mini Remastered, the ultra high-performance Mini Remastered, Oselli Edition, or Speedback GT grand tourer, is handbuilt in accordance with the tradition of British coachbuilding. As with every Linley piece crafted, each Mini Remastered which leaves the David Brown Automotive’s build facility is imbued with engineering and quality, using the finest materials.

David Brown Automotive was started in 2013 by British businessman, David Brown and was born out of his admiration for classic cars and passion for hand-made craftsmanship combined with state-of-the-art engineering.

The company is based in an 18,000 sq ft build facility in Silverstone, with a showroom in St John’s Wood, London, and a worldwide distribution and service network.

Its current model line-up includes Speedback GT, Speedback Silverstone Edition, Mini Remastered and the recently-launched, Mini Remastered, Oselli Edition.