New Milliner Miglia Sponsor Deal

Borsalino has announced a three-year sponsorship deal with the 1000 Miglia, the great Italian retro road race. The luxury milliner debuts as an official partner during the 2022 – the 40th race – scheduled from 15-18 June along the classic Brescia-Rome-Brescia Italian route.

1000 Miglia (or Mille Miglia) is the classic car race that takes in many beautiful Italian scenes and territories along its unforgettable 1000-mile route. It is an exciting and unforgettable route, whilst the competition is an international event of the highest level that curve after every curve captures everyone’s eyes and hearts.

The link between the Made in Alessandria Maison and the fascinating world of automobiles is longstanding. It all began with third generation Teresio ‘Nino’ Usuelli Borsalino who was an avid speed enthusiast. In 1932, he memorably participated in the 24 Hour Spa-Francorchamps race and this passion greatly influenced his management style of the hat Manufacture. After World War II mass motorisation, Teresio saw the ideal opportunity to patent some characteristic headgear dedicated to motorists such as the Mambo distinguished by its low cap and perfect to be worn in the passenger compartment. In the early 2000s, the longstanding link was further strengthened when Borsalino and Ferrari presented a limited edition Borsalino X Ferrari collection.

“We are thrilled and extremely proud to collaborate with one of the most popular and prestigious Italian events in the world. Both 1000 Miglia and Borsalino promote culture, lifestyle, and territory,” declared Mauro Baglietto, Borsalino’s managing director, “This partnership is a concrete demonstration and expression towards the Italian way of living and beautifully supports our path towards international growth and development.”

“Borsalino and 1000 Miglia are two brands that, in addition to their Heritage, share a lifestyle vision where the audacity of thought, design and beauty are more than mere statements,” underlined Alberto Piantoni, CEO of 1000 Miglia Srl, “These are values that materialize on one hand by creating unique pieces such as Borsalino’s creations and on the other hand with 1000 Miglia that lives up to its promise to cross over into the future.”