New Nichols N1A V8 Sports Car Launched

Simon Charlesworth May 18, 2022 No Comments on New Nichols N1A V8 Sports Car Launched

The exciting new Nichols N1A has been launched. It has started low-volume production after years of intensive development and thousands of miles testing — on both road and track.

The brainchild of former McLaren Chief Designer Steve Nichols who led the McLaren MP4/4 technical team (the most successful F1 car of all time), the Nichols N1A is a a modern interpretation of the very first McLaren, the M1A, and a celebration of his close ties with the Woking company.

“We didn’t set out with the intention of going into production,” says Nichols. “It was an idea that John Minett, Nichols Cars’ CEO, and I had been talking about for a while. In the end we thought we might as well build one and see how it turned out. Once people saw it on the road, the response was incredible. It’s a bit like the original M1A that started the whole McLaren story. Bruce McLaren built it as a one-off for his own personal use. Then people starting asking him if he could produce a few more!”

Although inspired by the M1A, the Nichols is a very different, thoroughly modern, proposition.

Visually it is much more aggressive, with a ground hugging nose, wide, powerful flanks and aerodynamics honed in the wind tunnel to produce positive, balanced, downforce front and rear. The result is a fitting tribute to the M1A, but at the same time a shape which is thoroughly contemporary.

As is the technology under the skin.  The Nichols features a state-of-the-art aluminium and carbon fibre chassis with wishbone suspension all round, guaranteeing fabulous handling. “One of the most rewarding aspects of the project,”says Nichols, “has been the opportunity to work with some incredible world leading experts on structures and suspension, based here in the UK, as well as some fantastic colleagues from my McLaren days.”

An obvious feature the N1A shares with the original is a large capacity American V8.  With a choice of power outputs ranging from 450-650bhp and a target weight including fluids of under 900kg, performance is guaranteed to be spectacular.

Whilst it’s probably best to use a racetrack to unleash its full potential, the Nichols N1A has been designed with road use very much in mind, weather permitting!

The car will make its debut in the second quarter of 2022.

