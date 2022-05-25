P25: Prodrive’s Ultimate Subaru Impreza

The Prodrive P25 will be the ultimate Subaru Impreza. Built to mark the 25th anniversary of the Impreza’s winning debut in the World Rally Championship, the Prodrive P25 draws inspiration from the legendary 22B.

Built to incorporate the latest technology, the P25 will be more powerful, lighter and have better handling.

The P25 will have a 2.5-litre flat four ‘boxer’ engine producing over 400bhp, a six-speed semi-automatic paddle-change gearbox and, due to extensive use of carbon fibre, a lightweight chassis.

The P25 will be produced in a limited run of just 25 cars, all built at Prodrive’s headquarters in Banbury, UK.

Peter Stevens, who styled the original Impreza WRC for Prodrive, has defined the design, while the engineering of the car has been overseen by Prodrive technical director, David Lapworth, who was responsible for the original Impreza WRC.

The P25 is the idea of Prodrive chairman, David Richards. He said, “The original 22B Impreza is considered the most iconic of Subarus and highly sought after. We wanted to enhance everything that made that car so special by applying the very latest technology to create our own modern interpretation of a car that’s established a place in motoring history.”

The Prodrive P25 will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June. Prodrive is now taking ‘expressions of interest’ and the first of the 25 cars will be delivered to customers later this year.