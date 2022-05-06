Dep-O Magazine
Spotlight

Power List Monitors Classic Collector Market

Simon Charlesworth May 6, 2022 No Comments on Power List Monitors Classic Collector Market

Hagarty Power List Monitors Classic Collector Market Colin McRae Focus
The classic and collector car market is booming, and Hagerty is at the forefront of monitoring the trends, but can a famous owner or association affect the value of a vehicle?

Can rap star ownership add thousands? Is one of Princess Diana’s former cars more sought-after than a vehicle driven by the Queen? Will a car be worth more if a movie star bought it? Would you pay more for a car once owned by The Pope? The Hagerty Valuation Team set out to answer these questions and more.

Searching Hagerty databases for celebrity owned cars that had been offered for sale, a list of over 260 vehicles was created, including cars owned by everyone from Adolf Hitler to Kris Jenner, and starring in movies from Herbie to Le Mans.

Hagarty Power List Monitors Classic Collector Market Batmobile

Hagerty experts compared the sold price (or estimated sale price) with the values for a standard car at that time. When faced with a unique car such as the Popemobile or a Batmobile, Hagerty valued a non-movie equivalent of the vehicle it was based on.

The end result was a list of famous people and films and the difference or ‘delta’ between the value of their cars and a normal one.

The Hagerty Power List comprises of six categories: Movies, Movie Stars, Musicians, Racing Drivers, Royalty, and Notable & Notorious. 

Movies
It is no surprise that Bullitt topped this list. The 1968 Highland Green Ford Mustang that Mecum sold in January 2020 for $3.74 million (£2.8m) had absolutely everything going for it. The difference between this value and Hagerty’s ‘standard’ price of £17,838 made a massive delta of nearly 16,000 per cent.

Movie Stars
Paul Newman is at the top of the list thanks to a single sale: a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette sold in 2012 for $275,000 (£175,200) against a Hagerty value of $38,000 (£24,215). Patrick Dempsey, Don Johnson, and Daniel Craig were also represented by single sales, but Hagerty tracked 20 cars associated with Paul Walker and 22 with Steve McQueen, showing the continual power of these stars.

Hagarty Power List Monitors Classic Collector Market

Musicians
The top of the list is a pretty gruesome place, with the cars in which The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac were shot dead holding the first two places. There are some real petrolheads on the list with 13 cars linked to Elvis, 13 to Elton John, 14 to Rod Stewart and 10 to Jay Kay. The cars linked to Jay Z were a job-lot of trucks that failed to light the public’s imagination and bombed.

Drivers
Carroll Shelby was always going to be a strong contender in this race, but John Surtees (BMW 507 see above) unexpectedly pulled out a second-place finish. Stirling Moss owned the most cars tracked in the category with six, and last in the top ten was legendary racer Mario Andretti, whose 1991 Lamborghini Diablo came nowhere near expectations at an RM Sotheby’s auction in 2020, selling for just $68,200.

Hagarty Power List Monitors Classic Collector Market

Royalty
Princess Diana is still a royal icon even a quarter of a century after her death, but it was the unexceptional nature of two of the cars tracked – a 1981 Ford Escort Ghia and a 1994 Audi 80 cabriolet  – that really pushed her up the ranking. Her Majesty the Queen is down the list, meaning the added ‘value’ of the Queen’s link isn’t quite so high as Lady Di.

Notable & Notorious
Interestingly, two cars tracked that were associated with Hitler failed to sell at auction, with the only purchases known of taking place behind the scenes. The highlight was a 1964 Lincoln Continental limousine that not only housed a Pope on his visit to Chicago, but also took four Apollo crews through their ‘welcome home’ ticker-tape parades.

John Mayhead, UK Hagerty Price Guide Editor, said: “Hagerty knows that the provenance of a car is all important, but the team wondered just which celebrities and movies were really influential when it comes to car values. In typical Hagerty style, we crunched the numbers, with some fascinating results. We’re already working on the 2023 Power List.’ 

The full Hagerty Power List can be found here. 

Hagarty Power List Monitors Classic Collector Market

 

 

Leave a comment

Related Post

BMW M Central Feature of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed
BMW M Central Feature of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Buzz Returns to Donington Historic Festival
Buzz Returns to Donington Historic Festival
New Milliner Miglia Sponsor Deal
New Milliner Miglia Sponsor Deal
Vintage Bentley Triple on the Flying Scotsman
Vintage Bentley Triple on the Flying Scotsman

Road Tests

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

February 21, 2014
Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

January 27, 2014
Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

December 17, 2013
Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

December 13, 2013
Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

December 3, 2013

Dep-O-vision

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

November 17, 2016
McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

December 6, 2013
The Illness: Leylomania

The Illness: Leylomania

November 20, 2013

About Dep-O

Dep-O Magazine – it’s all about old cars, classic cars and retro cars

Dep-O Magazine is a free online magazine on old cars, classic cars and retro cars. Full of old car and classic car features, old car and classic car tech info, retro company profiles and classic and old car videos and retro test drives.

Recent Comments

Random Retros

London to Cape Town World Cup Rally Show Preview: Race Retro 2009 Bristol Italian Auto Moto Festival Classics and Sports Cars Action Day 2011 South Downs Stages Rally 2012 Goodwood Revival 2008

Twitter

Dep-O Magazine

Copyright © 2012-2019 Electric English Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved. Hosted by Ascender