Race Winning ETCC Eggenberger Merkur XR4Ti Hits Market

Simon Charlesworth May 18, 2022 No Comments on Race Winning ETCC Eggenberger Merkur XR4Ti Hits Market

A freshly restored, ex-Eggenberger Group A Ford Merkur XR4Ti is being sold by touring car preparation specialist CNC Motorsport AWS.

One of just two GpA European Touring Car Championship (ETCC)  XR4Ti cars built, the model paved the way for the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth and RS500. The Merkur XR4Ti played a vital role in developing one of the most successful touring cars with this chassis built by the Swiss Ford-supported team to refine the later Cosworth.

Driven by Steve Soper and Klaus Niedzwiedz to victory in Estoril as well as a podium finish at Hockenheim, this Merkur also finished seventh in the 1986 Spa 24 Hours. After the ETCC had concluded, it was shipped to New Zealand for Soper and Neville Crichton to race in the Wellington Street Race, finishing fourth.

Whilst waiting for a Sierra Cosworth, Crichton opted to purchase the car to race in the Nissan Mobil races in the country before taking it to race in the Shell Ultra Touring Car Championship in Australia. Here it was ultimately upgraded to full RS500 specification with a new drivetrain, suspension and rear quarters.

Later, owned by Mark Petch, it raced in the TraNZam series. Before its return to the UK, it was fitted with the correct XR4Ti panels before its full restoration by famed historic touring car specialists and the team behind the Rouse Continuation RS500 cars, CNC Motorsport AWS.

This involved a full body restoration and fresh, in-house 340bhp, 2.3-litre Merkur engine with just test miles completed to date. The rollcage was remanufactured by CNC Motorsport AWS to the correct 1986 design. Now ready to race, the car has the correct and original Group A Eggenberger specification suspension and rare Getrag ‘long’ bell housing. Other original parts include Bilstein dampers, AP racing callipers and 17in BBS wheels along with a brand new FIA-approved fuel cell. CNC Motorsport AWS’ attention to detail and aim to build period specification cars ensures it will be sold complete with FIA HTP papers and will be eligible for high profile racing events throughout the UK and Europe. These include an invitation for Peter Auto HTC alongside Motor Racing Legends.

“This is possibly one of the most significant cars of the Group A touring car era,” says Alan Strachan who has painstakingly restored the car over the past four years. “Without the Merkurs, the Sierra Cosworth may not have endured the success they did. This is a fascinating car, driven by some of the biggest names of the time and comes with an extensive history of its time in New Zealand including pictures, race reports and period spare body panels. We also can offer an additional spares package and support with running the car.”

Available now, price is on application but offers considerable value when compared to values of period competition Sierra RS500s. Enquiries should be made via info@cncmotorsport.com

Results for 1986 ETCC, campaigned by Steve Soper and Klaus Niedzwiedz: 13 April ’86 Hockenheim – Q P9 – Finished 3rd; 2 August ’86 – Spa 24hr – Q P10 – Finished 7th; 14th September ’86 – Nogaro – Q P2 – Finished 4th; 19th October ’86 – Estoril – Q P2 – Finished 1st.

