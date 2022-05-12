Savile Row Bespoke Concours Event

The Savile Row Concours, a made-to-measure event for those who like their classic cloth cut just so, will take place in London from the 15-16 June.

Held in – unsurprisingly – the famous tailoring capital of London, Savile Row, over 40 cars will be on show with entry being free to visitors who wish to look at the cars from 10am to 8pm. Planned exhibits include pre-War thoroughbreds to the latest hypercar nonsense which few care about, bookending plenty of proper delectable classic machinery.

Meanwhile, for those non petrolheads many of the renowned tailors, shoemakers and art galleries will be open to visitors. Plus there will also a central stage for talks and live music.

Some great cars ever will be matched with specific tailors, continuing a long tradition of car manufacturers pairing with the craftsmanship of Savile Row. There will be tours of famous tailors and demonstrations of craftsmanship throughout the two days, and many important names from the car design and tailoring will be speaking on the main stage.

During the event Hagerty, the insurance company and event co-sponsor is partnering with Huntsman, a bespoke tailor with a history that stretches back over 170 years. Huntsman has a rich heritage with notable clients such as Gianni Agnelli, David Bowie, Coco Chanel, and Sir Winston Churchill. Its involvement is sure to up the elegance in this urban concours d’elegance.

Hagerty will also host invited clients at the Hagerty Lounge, a private space within the clubhouse of Huntsman. Hagerty has also arranged for a 1964 Jaguar E-Type, upgraded by Eagle, to be presented outside the Huntsman shopfront for both days of the Concours. This beautiful E-Type was used in the second Kingsman film, which used Huntsman as the main location, and Huntsman will also display items of clothing made specifically for the film.