Dep-O Magazine
Spotlight

Savile Row Bespoke Concours Event

Simon Charlesworth May 12, 2022 No Comments on Savile Row Bespoke Concours Event

The Savile Row Concours, a made-to-measure event for those who like their classic cloth cut just so, will take place in London from the 15-16 June.

Savile Row Concours

Held in – unsurprisingly – the famous tailoring capital of London, Savile Row, over 40 cars will be on show with entry being free to visitors who wish to look at the cars from 10am to 8pm. Planned exhibits include pre-War thoroughbreds to the latest hypercar nonsense which few care about, bookending plenty of proper delectable classic machinery.

Meanwhile, for those non petrolheads many of the renowned tailors, shoemakers and art galleries will be open to visitors. Plus there will also a central stage for talks and live music.

Savile Row Concours

Some great cars ever will be matched with specific tailors, continuing a long tradition of car manufacturers pairing with the craftsmanship of Savile Row. There will be tours of famous tailors and demonstrations of craftsmanship throughout the two days, and many important names from the car design and tailoring will be speaking on the main stage.

During the event Hagerty, the insurance company and event co-sponsor is partnering with Huntsman, a bespoke tailor with a history that stretches back over 170 years. Huntsman has a rich heritage with notable clients such as Gianni Agnelli, David Bowie, Coco Chanel, and Sir Winston Churchill. Its involvement is sure to up the elegance in this urban concours d’elegance.

Savile Row Concours Huntsman

Hagerty will also host invited clients at the Hagerty Lounge, a private space within the clubhouse of Huntsman. Hagerty has also arranged for a 1964 Jaguar E-Type, upgraded by Eagle, to be presented outside the Huntsman shopfront for both days of the Concours. This beautiful E-Type was used in the second Kingsman film, which used Huntsman as the main location, and Huntsman will also display items of clothing made specifically for the film.

Savile Row Concours

Leave a comment

Related Post

New RAC Summer Veteran Car Run
New RAC Summer Veteran Car Run
Brooklands Marks Land Speed Centenary
Brooklands Marks Land Speed Centenary
Theon Expands ‘Ultimate’ 911 Production
Theon Expands ‘Ultimate’ 911 Production
FIVA: Attracting Young To Historic Cars
FIVA: Attracting Young To Historic Cars

Road Tests

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

February 21, 2014
Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

January 27, 2014
Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

December 17, 2013
Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

December 13, 2013
Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

December 3, 2013

Dep-O-vision

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

November 17, 2016
McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

December 6, 2013
The Illness: Leylomania

The Illness: Leylomania

November 20, 2013

About Dep-O

Dep-O Magazine – it’s all about old cars, classic cars and retro cars

Dep-O Magazine is a free online magazine on old cars, classic cars and retro cars. Full of old car and classic car features, old car and classic car tech info, retro company profiles and classic and old car videos and retro test drives.

Recent Comments

Random Retros

Big Breakfast - Midlands Breakfast Club manhood-classic-cars48 Buon Compleanno! - Bristol Italian Auto Moto Festival The Great & The Good - Classic Motor Show 2009 Rummage in the ’Jungle Sixties revisited

Twitter

Dep-O Magazine

Copyright © 2012-2022 Golnill Publishing. All rights reserved. Hosted by Ascender