Dep-O Magazine
Spotlight

New Bicester Scramblers Benefits Launched

Simon Charlesworth June 1, 2022 No Comments on New Bicester Scramblers Benefits Launched

Scramblers, the Bicester Heritage membership club, is inviting members to sign up and access additional benefits from today, prior to its first birthday.

The club has welcomed over 6000 people to-date, who have accessed the historic site monthly via Scramblers members-only Assemblies or through digital content on the website.

New Bicester Scramblers Benefits Launched

The new Scramblers membership tiers, named Pegasus and Merlin, give members access to a range of perks that are exclusive to Bicester Heritage and several of its Specialist businesses, in addition to making a charity donation to the site’s charity partner Starter Motor. Pegasus and Merlin are the names of engines that powered aircraft stationed at Bicester Heritage when it was an RAF base.

Additional benefits include the opportunity to enjoy a car portrait or photographic session at the historic Bicester Heritage location, up to four included tickets to the signature Scramble! events, and discounts on purchases at on-site businesses such as The Wriggly Monkey Brewery, Skywave Gin and The Road Rat.

You can join Scramblers at wearescramblers.com but such is its popularity that the first ‘batch’ of Pegasus membership packages has already sold out.

Scramblers exists to celebrate the historic motoring sector and the magic in the driving and preservation of classic cars, while making these experiences open and accessible for future generations.

Bicester Heritage sits on the larger Bicester Motion site, the best-preserved WW2 RAF Bomber Station in the country, home to 47 industry-leading Specialist workshops for which the hub for historic motoring enterprise is renowned. 

New Bicester Scramblers Benefits Launched

Philip White, Associate Director, Brand and Marketing says, “It’s an exciting time for Scramblers as we expand our membership tiers and the additional benefits that these bring. Sharing the magic of Bicester, not just during events but day-to-day, is what Scramblers is all about.

Leave a comment

Related Post

Jaguar Classic E-type Upgrades
Jaguar Classic E-type Upgrades
FIVA Best Preserved Vehicle Award Goes To…
FIVA Best Preserved Vehicle Award Goes To…
London Concours Celebrates Great British History
London Concours Celebrates Great British History
Louwman Museum’s ‘F1 Legends‘ Exhibition
Louwman Museum’s ‘F1 Legends‘ Exhibition

Road Tests

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

February 21, 2014
Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

January 27, 2014
Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

December 17, 2013
Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

December 13, 2013
Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

December 3, 2013

Dep-O-vision

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

November 17, 2016
McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

December 6, 2013
The Illness: Leylomania

The Illness: Leylomania

November 20, 2013

About Dep-O

Dep-O Magazine – it’s all about old cars, classic cars and retro cars

Dep-O Magazine is a free online magazine on old cars, classic cars and retro cars. Full of old car and classic car features, old car and classic car tech info, retro company profiles and classic and old car videos and retro test drives.

Recent Comments

Random Retros

Landcrab Goes Green Goodwood Festival of Speed 2012 Bromley Pageant of Motoring 2009 Silverstone Classic 2011 Classic Motor Show 2008 Classic Motor Show 2008

Twitter

Dep-O Magazine

Copyright © 2012-2022 Golnill Publishing. All rights reserved. Hosted by Ascender