New Bicester Scramblers Benefits Launched

Scramblers, the Bicester Heritage membership club, is inviting members to sign up and access additional benefits from today, prior to its first birthday.

The club has welcomed over 6000 people to-date, who have accessed the historic site monthly via Scramblers members-only Assemblies or through digital content on the website.

The new Scramblers membership tiers, named Pegasus and Merlin, give members access to a range of perks that are exclusive to Bicester Heritage and several of its Specialist businesses, in addition to making a charity donation to the site’s charity partner Starter Motor. Pegasus and Merlin are the names of engines that powered aircraft stationed at Bicester Heritage when it was an RAF base.

Additional benefits include the opportunity to enjoy a car portrait or photographic session at the historic Bicester Heritage location, up to four included tickets to the signature Scramble! events, and discounts on purchases at on-site businesses such as The Wriggly Monkey Brewery, Skywave Gin and The Road Rat.

You can join Scramblers at wearescramblers.com but such is its popularity that the first ‘batch’ of Pegasus membership packages has already sold out.

Scramblers exists to celebrate the historic motoring sector and the magic in the driving and preservation of classic cars, while making these experiences open and accessible for future generations.

Bicester Heritage sits on the larger Bicester Motion site, the best-preserved WW2 RAF Bomber Station in the country, home to 47 industry-leading Specialist workshops for which the hub for historic motoring enterprise is renowned.

Philip White, Associate Director, Brand and Marketing says, “It’s an exciting time for Scramblers as we expand our membership tiers and the additional benefits that these bring. Sharing the magic of Bicester, not just during events but day-to-day, is what Scramblers is all about.