Should Converted Electric Classics be Re-Classified?

Simon Charlesworth May 11, 2022 No Comments on Should Converted Electric Classics be Re-Classified?

As a growing number of people are converting classic cars to run electric powertrains, a recent poll states that a majority of respondents think the Government should create a new vehicle class for these highly modified classics.

The email poll, conducted by specialist vehicle insurer Footman James, received 1355 responses with 942 people (69.52%) replying ‘Yes’ to the question:

‘As it stands, modern electric vehicles have their own DVLA classification and classic vehicles are given the historical class when they hit 40 years of age. But what should happen to electric classic conversions? Should they be recognised independently on a V5C, as a new class of vehicle?’ 

As a recent phenomenon, electrically converted classics — fitted with EV powertrains and stripped of their original drivetrains — are increasing in number and creating a great deal of heated debate amongst the old car fraternity.

Managing Director of Footman James, David Bond said: “EV conversions are dividing the classic and collector industry and our clients. With modern EVs counting for 64,000 in registrations this year alone (source: the RAC), electric power is a small but growing sector. This is spilling out to classic owners who are also choosing to swap from petrol power to battery power. Classic cars by their nature are increasingly restored, modified and upgraded but interestingly, from the majority of our responders, converting from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric requires more official recognition.”

To date, however, only modern EVs are classed as an EV on their official registration documentation (V5C), and classic car enthusiasts, through this Footman James poll, voted that this naming and documentation should change. Instead of classic cars continuing to have their internal combustion engine and designation, most respondents said that the DVLA should class these electrically converted classics as a new class of vehicle.

 

