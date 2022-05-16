Stunning Time-warp 1957 VW Microbus At Auction

A beautiful and largely original 1957 Microbus Deluxe Samba is to be auctioned online at www.carandclassic.com

This stunning ex-US market Volkswagen Microbus had been dry-stored for over 30 years, before being shipped to the UK. This unusual 23-window Samba model has since been only lightly restored, leaving its time-warp interior in as-found condition — complete with factory rubber floor mats.

Standing on steel wheels and whitewall bias-ply or crossply tyres, the VW does not have its original engine — but it has been fitted with a period spec 1200cc flat-four motor which is mated to its original transmission.

So although this Samba is not a matching numbers VW Microbus, it’ll be interesting to see how it performs at auction given that such rare and derivable Volkswagens — in North America, Europe, Australia and Britain — have set records from £91,000 to £193,862.

