Theon Expands ‘Ultimate’ 911 Production

Theon Design has greatly expanded its production capabilities with the opening of a new, purpose-built facility, and a series of expert new staff joining the team. Theon Design’s expansion — a quadrupling of its premises’ square footage and doubling of staff — is driven by surging international demand for its bespoke, exactingly developed, design-led Porsche 911 (964) based commissions, which are offered for sale in every major global territory.

Founded in 2016 by Adam Hawley, a car designer, and business and marketing expert Lucinda Argy, Theon comprises experts in automotive design, engineering, engine and chassis development, along with trim and vehicle manufacturing. It is driven by a desire to build the perfect air-cooled Porsche 911, one that combines the aesthetics and analogue driver involvement of a classic with modern comfort, driveability and performance.

Hawley, who spent 20 years as a designer working for leading automotive OEMs, such as BMW, Jaguar and Lotus, explains: “Our goal is to enhance the Porsche 911 formula, applying an OEM-like approach, using Computer Aided Design (CAD) and manufacture to deliver the highest quality and finish – all while honouring Stuttgart’s rich heritage and engineering ethos”.

For each 911 (964) based commission, every component is 3D scanned and modelled, enabling Theon to assemble each car to the tightest possible tolerances, and create a unique, enhanced 911. A wide range of engines are available – from 285bhp 3.6-litre, 370bhp 3.8-litre and 400bhp naturally-aspirated options to forced induction, with both turbocharging and supercharging also offered.

Hawley comments: “We are delighted to have such a passionate customer base, with whom we closely collaborate on each bespoke commission. We have been equally thrilled by the surge in demand for our cars over the past 18 months; Theon Design has an expanding order bank of Porsche enthusiasts from across the globe, with cars in build for customers in Belgium, Chile, North America and Italy, on top of multiple cars for the UK.

“These customers will join our growing group of existing clients in Europe, North & South America, and Asia – the ‘Theon owners club’ if you will – a truly international community. It means a great deal to have such interest in what we do as a company, and that our passion-driven creations, underpinned by the team’s obsessive attention detail, resonate with enthusiasts around the world.”

A proudly British operation, Theon’s new state state-of-the-art base is located in Deddington, Oxfordshire, nestled in the heart of the UK’s famed ‘Motorsport Valley’. Theon Design’s location means it is ideally placed to further develop its partnerships with high-end automotive suppliers, leveraging the region’s unparalleled motorsport and high-performance road car expertise.

The facility is constructed on a multi-acre site and features a design studio along with production hall, enabling final assembly of multiple commissions to be carried out in parallel, as well as an engine build shop. The new building increases Theon’s footprint by 200%, with its previous HQ now repurposed to focus solely on restoration and hand forming of body panels.

Theon’s headcount has increased by 100% year on year, ensuring that more cars can than ever before can be in-build simultaneously, all the while maintaining the very highest, OEM+ standards that Theon are renowned for worldwide. Recent additions to the Theon team have been lured from the likes of Cosworth and Bugatti, along with world-leading Porsche specialists.

Build slots are now open for 2023.