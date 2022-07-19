Dep-O Magazine
BMH apprentices enrol on Heritage Skills Academy course

Two British Motor Heritage (BMH) apprentices have been enrolled on the Heritage Skills Academy (HSA) coachwork course, to ensure that precious — and under threat heritage — skills are passed on to a new generation.

The craftsmen responsible for building the replacement Mini and MGB panels and bodyshells at British Motor Heritage are among the most experienced in the thriving classic car industry. However, new blood is essential, which is why the company appointed two new apprentices earlier this year, and has now enrolled them on the coachwork course run by the Brooklands-based Heritage Skills Academy.

Established in direct response to the demands of Britain’s classic car fraternity, the 42-month block release course majors on the traditional coachbuilding skills lacking in modern apprenticeship schemes, but still very much in demand in classic car loving Britain.

HSA’s Development Director Owain Johns said, “Our current crop of 150 apprentices includes representatives of many well-known classic car specialists. The companies are great believers in what we are doing and the apprentices love switching between their day jobs and the particular form of education we supply. It’s a win-win situation.”

British Motor Heritage’s Managing Director Graham Payne agrees: “We have been immensely impressed by our two new recruits. Keen footballer Matt Williams loves working on cars, so is in his element as part of our team that builds E-Type bonnets for JLR Classic Parts, while proven classic car enthusiast Kieron Trumper is equally eager to learn from our uniquely skilled band of craftsmen. Add the substantial benefits of the HSA course to all that and I have no doubt they will quickly become invaluable members of our tight-knit team.”

Further details on British Motor Heritage and its products are available at www.bmh-ltd.com, while information on the unique HSA apprenticeships can be found at www.heritageskillsacademy.co.uk.

