Dep-O Magazine
Spotlight

Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

Simon Charlesworth July 14, 2022 No Comments on Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

The unique Ferrari Fantuzzi is up for sale. Based on the 16th Ferrari 250GT Lusso built, and fitted with a Fantuzzi body in 1965, the car is being sold by leading and respected Ferrari specialist and broker GTO Engineering.

Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

This one-off 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Fantuzzi has been cared for by GTO Engineering for over a decade. Its history is well-documented, being originally finished in Grigio Metallizzato from the factory, and supplied new to Luciano Pederzani of Bologna, who, with his brother Gianfranco owned Tecno, a builder of Formula F2 and F3 cars.

Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

At their request when the car was still relatively new it had extensive work carried out and was partially re-bodied in around 1965 by Medardo Fantuzzi, who was designing the bodies for their Tecno race cars. Fantuzzi created a one-off treatment with a more aerodynamic front end and faired in headlamps.

The previous owner spent over three years and a lot of effort documenting the actual history of this model, including a trip to Italy to meet with the original owner Gianfranco Pederzani and a visit to the Ferrari factory. He has personally met with, or spoken to, most of the people who have owned this car, to gain first-hand, reliable information.

Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

Its illustrious history starts in 1966 when the Pederzani brothers sold the car to Venezuela, however by the summer of 1968 this special Ferrari had moved to New York and was owned by Richard Trask. In around 1977 Terry Kramer purchased the car, and it is believed it was at that time that some further modifications were made (possibly by Tom Meade) including a more pronounced boot lid spoiler and some 250 GTO-inspired vents in the wings and on the nose. Soon after this the car was shipped to Honolulu where it was registered. The car went through Collier Thelian’s hands in 1978 and was sold to Gerald O’Conner in 1979, who put the car in storage in 1981 where it would remain for the next 24 years.

Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

In the Autumn of 2011, the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso bodied by Fantuzzi went to DK Engineering for a full restoration. It was decided to embark upon a concours restoration and as such the car was stripped to a bare chassis and body. Moulds, drawings, and diagrams were made from a genuine Ferrari 250 GTO and precisely scaled to Lusso size for the various louvres and vents. The car was primed and painted in Rosso Corsa. It returned from paint at the beginning of November 2012, at which point the mechanical rebuild was commenced.

Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

After its time with DK Engineering, the car was transferred to GTO Engineering to be its final mechanical and storage caretaker, who has overseen its servicing and maintenance for nearly a decade (late 2012 to present). Throughout that time, the owner and teams at GTO Engineering ensure that the car remains ‘on the button’ servicing, moving, caring for the car as if it was GTO Engineering’s own. During this time there are significant service and invoicing records for works, including an owner-specified ‘touring themed’ upgrade of seat belts, luggage straps, mirrors to sit alongside its Brantz machine.

Today, this special Ferrari is offered for sale with price on application. Leading the sale is Louis Scott, who was appointed earlier this year in a senior sales role, with significant hypercar trading background with Koenigsegg’s UK distributor, and prior to that with Ferrari itself. 

Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

Leave a comment

Related Post

Exhibition and Celebration To Mark Beaulieu Museum’s 50th
Exhibition and Celebration To Mark Beaulieu Museum’s 50th
Radwood UK
Radwood UK
First Customer Continuation Jaguar C-type Completed
First Customer Continuation Jaguar C-type Completed
New Bentley Speed Six Continuation Models
New Bentley Speed Six Continuation Models

Road Tests

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

Driven: Ford Fiesta ST

February 21, 2014
Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

Driven: Range Rover Sport SDV6

January 27, 2014
Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

Driven: Mercedes-Benz CLA220 CDI AMG Sport

December 17, 2013
Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

Driven: Clio Renaultsport 200 Turbo EDC LUX

December 13, 2013
Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

Driven: BMW 435i M Sport

December 3, 2013

Dep-O-vision

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

Jaguar Classic’s Continuation Jaguar XKSS

November 17, 2016
McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

McLaren P1’s Sub Seven Minute Nordschleife Lap

December 6, 2013
The Illness: Leylomania

The Illness: Leylomania

November 20, 2013

About Dep-O

Dep-O Magazine – it’s all about old cars, classic cars and retro cars

Dep-O Magazine is a free online magazine on old cars, classic cars and retro cars. Full of old car and classic car features, old car and classic car tech info, retro company profiles and classic and old car videos and retro test drives.

Recent Comments

Random Retros

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2012 Classics and Sports Cars Action Day 2011 Bristol Italian Auto Moto Festival Bromley Pageant of Motoring 2009 Goodwood Revival 2008 Classic Motor Show 2008

Twitter

Dep-O Magazine

Copyright © 2012-2022 Golnill Publishing. All rights reserved. Hosted by Ascender