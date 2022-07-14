Unique Ferrari Fantuzzi For Sale

The unique Ferrari Fantuzzi is up for sale. Based on the 16th Ferrari 250GT Lusso built, and fitted with a Fantuzzi body in 1965, the car is being sold by leading and respected Ferrari specialist and broker GTO Engineering.

This one-off 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Fantuzzi has been cared for by GTO Engineering for over a decade. Its history is well-documented, being originally finished in Grigio Metallizzato from the factory, and supplied new to Luciano Pederzani of Bologna, who, with his brother Gianfranco owned Tecno, a builder of Formula F2 and F3 cars.

At their request when the car was still relatively new it had extensive work carried out and was partially re-bodied in around 1965 by Medardo Fantuzzi, who was designing the bodies for their Tecno race cars. Fantuzzi created a one-off treatment with a more aerodynamic front end and faired in headlamps.

The previous owner spent over three years and a lot of effort documenting the actual history of this model, including a trip to Italy to meet with the original owner Gianfranco Pederzani and a visit to the Ferrari factory. He has personally met with, or spoken to, most of the people who have owned this car, to gain first-hand, reliable information.

Its illustrious history starts in 1966 when the Pederzani brothers sold the car to Venezuela, however by the summer of 1968 this special Ferrari had moved to New York and was owned by Richard Trask. In around 1977 Terry Kramer purchased the car, and it is believed it was at that time that some further modifications were made (possibly by Tom Meade) including a more pronounced boot lid spoiler and some 250 GTO-inspired vents in the wings and on the nose. Soon after this the car was shipped to Honolulu where it was registered. The car went through Collier Thelian’s hands in 1978 and was sold to Gerald O’Conner in 1979, who put the car in storage in 1981 where it would remain for the next 24 years.

In the Autumn of 2011, the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso bodied by Fantuzzi went to DK Engineering for a full restoration. It was decided to embark upon a concours restoration and as such the car was stripped to a bare chassis and body. Moulds, drawings, and diagrams were made from a genuine Ferrari 250 GTO and precisely scaled to Lusso size for the various louvres and vents. The car was primed and painted in Rosso Corsa. It returned from paint at the beginning of November 2012, at which point the mechanical rebuild was commenced.

After its time with DK Engineering, the car was transferred to GTO Engineering to be its final mechanical and storage caretaker, who has overseen its servicing and maintenance for nearly a decade (late 2012 to present). Throughout that time, the owner and teams at GTO Engineering ensure that the car remains ‘on the button’ servicing, moving, caring for the car as if it was GTO Engineering’s own. During this time there are significant service and invoicing records for works, including an owner-specified ‘touring themed’ upgrade of seat belts, luggage straps, mirrors to sit alongside its Brantz machine.

Today, this special Ferrari is offered for sale with price on application. Leading the sale is Louis Scott, who was appointed earlier this year in a senior sales role, with significant hypercar trading background with Koenigsegg’s UK distributor, and prior to that with Ferrari itself.